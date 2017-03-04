Saturday, March 04, 2017
Donald Trump and the American Horror Story
He managed to deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress, without straying from the script on his tele prompter.
And that so impressed some in the media they praised him for acting like a "normal president."
But of course Donald Trump couldn't keep up that act for long, and early this morning he once again proved why he is unfit to be president.
With this barrage of deranged tweets.
In what is clearly a desperate attempt to try to deflect attention away from the growing scandal threatening his administration.
President Donald Trump, under siege for alleged ties between his campaign and Russia, on Saturday morning sought to deflect attention by accusing former president Barack Obama of tapping his Trump Tower phones prior to the election.
Even though there is no evidence that Trump's phones were tapped.
A New York Times article published on Jan. 19 – just one day before Trump’s inauguration – reported that U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies had intercepted communications and financial transactions as part of a probe of links between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials.
There has been no definitive reporting, however, that any phone lines belonging to the Trump campaign were tapped.
But there is growing evidence that the Trump administration may be guilty of treason.
The scandal is spinning off in multiple directions, but at bottom it suggests a betrayal of American sovereignty by Trump that is unprecedented in the history of the republic.
For a still-unclear combination of reasons — greed for power, greed for money, vulnerability to blackmail, or motivations unknown — the incoming administration cooperated with the undermining of American democracy by a hostile foreign power.
And as Paul Krugman writes, goodbye spin, hello raw dishonesty.
At this point it’s easier to list the Trump officials who haven’t been caught lying under oath than those who have. This is not an accident.
But if this is happening don't just blame Trump.
No president, or for that matter major U.S. political figure of any kind, has ever lied as freely and frequently as Donald Trump. But this isn’t just a Trump story. His ability to get away with it, at least so far, requires the support of many enablers: almost all of his party’s elected officials, a large bloc of voters and, all too often, much of the news media.
Blame his enablers, including some in the media, who would try to normalize his depraved presidency.
To be fair, the first weeks of the Trump administration have in important ways been glory days for journalism; one must honor the professionalism and courage of the reporters who have been ferreting out the secrets this authoritarian-minded clique is so determined to keep.
But then you watch something like the way much of the news media responded to Mr. Trump’s congressional address, and you feel despair. It was a speech filled with falsehoods and vile policy proposals, but read calmly off the teleprompter — and suddenly everyone was declaring the liar in chief “presidential.”
The point is that if that’s all it takes to exonerate the most dishonest man ever to hold high office in America, we’re doomed.
When no decent person should even attempt to try to normalize this American horror show...
As Trump himself likes to say: something is going on, something is not right.
And judging from his reaction this morning, something has him running scared.
Is it dirty money or dirty sex? Who knows?
But if the heat can be turned up further, don't be surprised if he cracks.
And does eventually end up in the place where he belongs...
Labels: Donald Trump, The Great American Resistance, The Madness of Trump, The Russian hacking scandal, Treason
