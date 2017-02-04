Saturday, February 04, 2017
Trumpland: 1984 or Brave New World?
It's fashionable to compare to Donald Trump to Big Brother in Orwell's 1984. And there are some disturbing similarities.
President Trump on Friday moved to chisel away at the Obama administration’s legacy on financial regulation, announcing steps to revisit the rules enacted after the 2008 financial crisis and to back away from a measure intended to protect consumers from bad investment advice.
For who else but Big Brother would accuse Hillary Clinton of being too close to Wall Street and Goldman Sachs? Only to hand Goldman Sachs the keys to the White House.
And give the billionaires on Wall Street everything they ever wanted.
Or for that matter, who else would claim that he's just trying to keep America safe?
While giving white supremacists a blanket pass.
Online neo-Nazi and white supremacist forums have been unmistakably jubilant lately, as web chatter moved from celebrating President Donald Trump’s electoral victory to celebrating individual cabinet appointments and policy proposals.
On Thursday, internet racists celebrated another perceived victory: Reports that President Trump will soon remove white nationalist groups from a federal effort to study and neutralize extremist radicalization, and rebrand the program to focus solely on groups associating themselves with Islam.
And making America less safe.
Since 9/11, attacks from right-wing organizations have killed far more Americans than groups claiming to be Islamic, according to data from the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Which beggars belief, and in a normal world should have the orange oaf charged for collaborating with terrorists.
Along with his sinister alt-right adviser Steve Bannon, from whence that directive almost certainly came...
But strangely enough, this story makes me wonder whether we're right to compare Trump to Big Brother...
For it was a new low in the orange oaf's squalid presidential performance to date.
One that has to be seen to be believed...
This follow up tweet made me wonder whether Trump's brain is as shrunken as his tiny groping fingers...
And the way he is degrading the presidency and corrupting his country, suggests that Aldous Huxley's Brave New World might better describe our dystopian Trumpland than Orwell's 1984...
And that the late American writer Neil Postman was only too prophetic.
What Orwell feared were those who would ban books. What Huxley feared was that there would be no reason to ban a book, for there would be no one who wanted to read one.
Orwell feared those who would deprive us of information. Huxley feared those who would give us so much that we would be reduced to passivity and egoism.
Orwell feared that the truth would be concealed from us. Huxley feared the truth would be drowned in a sea of irrelevance.
Orwell feared we would become a captive culture. Huxley feared we would become a trivial culture.
For doesn't that sound familiar?
And the good news?
Most Americans are not THAT easily fooled.
Even many of his own followers are now sorry they voted for Trump.
And when the regretful join up with the already angry...
The future WILL belong to us.
In the meantime, for another glimpse of the dark future Trump and his legion of religious fanatics would have us live in.
Don't forget to check out The Handmaid's Tale, the TV series, coming soon to Hulu...
And then of course RESIST as if there was no tomorrow.
Don't let them drown us in idiocy or madness.
And help destroy Big Brother and his Brave New World as soon as is humanly possible...
