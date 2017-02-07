Tuesday, February 07, 2017
The Sunny Humiliation of Rona Ambrose
For weeks Rona Ambrose has been attacking Justin Trudeau for taking a helicopter ride to the Aga Khan's private island, instead of swimming there.
But not any longer.
Yesterday in Question Period she was a mute as a carp.
And with good reason.
Can you believe it? All that hot air aimed at Trudeau...
Has give Ambrose a bad case of sunburn, or Con burn.
This tweet will haunt her forever...
And as even the Globe's Con editorial board admits, it will make her look like a monstrous hypocrite.
Pro tip for the Conservative Party of Canada: Don’t criticize Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for vacationing on an island owned by a billionaire philanthropist while the leader of your own party is vacationing on a yacht owned by a billionaire oilman.
And if you are the leader in question – hello, Rona Ambrose – especially don’t tweet sanctimoniously that Mr. Trudeau just “couldn’t resist the billionaire lifestyle.”
As well as an absolute idiot...
Steward, fetch me another spot of bubbles while I criticize Justin for his holiday choices and infer that he is out of touch with the middle class. Oh, and tell the cook to make sure my lobster isn’t overcooked again tonight!
Her credibility is shot. The helicopter "scandal" was all she had going for her, and now she can't use it anymore. And has to hope it just goes away.
Her usefulness to the Cons is over.
This is her new nightmare...
And to make matters even worse for poor Rona, here's what the Con media didn't tell you.
While she was attacking Trudeau and making the Aga Khan look like some sleazy lobbyist.
She apparently forgot to check that her beloved Stephen Harper had been doing exactly the opposite...
Which explains why she's practically gone to ground, because she must be REALLY embarrassed eh?
And of course Great Fallen Leader can't be too pleased either...
Which couldn't be more ironic. Or more hilarious.
But only goes to prove that if you give the Cons enough rope, or enough string.
Sooner or later they will hang themselves...
