Sunday, February 19, 2017
The Snobby Cons and the Bus Driver Minister
When I was a very small boy I used to dream of driving a bus, and the bigger the better.
But it didn't take me very long to realize that the job wasn't as glamorous as I had imagined.
And that I probably would never have the skill or the patience to be a good driver.
Which was just as well because it turned out the job could also be dangerous.
So I really can't understand why the Cons behaved so badly in the House of Commons the other day.
When they mocked Liberal cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi having once driven a bus in Edmonton.
A federal cabinet minister who learned to deal with the public while driving an Edmonton transit bus was laughed at this week in the House of Commons, apparently for that very reason.
Laughed in his face, and then had their House Leader Candice Bergen add insult to injury by refusing to apologize.
"There's all kinds of laughter that occurs here," Bergen responded in the House. "So we absolutely respect and honour all of the jobs that we've done, and the experience we bring to this house."
As only Candy can...
And although I thought Sohi handled himself with dignity and class.
I have to agree with Heather Mallick when she wonders, in what world is it laughable to drive a bus for a living?
Will interim Conservative Leader Rona “billionaire lifestyle” Ambrose reprimand her MPs for cruel snobbery? Will elitist Kellie “I have 22 letters after my name, I am not an idiot” Leitch hush her colleagues?
If driving a bus is beneath them, imagine what they think of the unemployed.
What do those Cons have against working class Canadians? Do they realize they have insulted every bus driver in Canada? Is it because they're snobs?
Or is it the Thatcher in them?
As she privatized and deregulated bus transport in 1986, Margaret Thatcher is alleged to have said, “A man who, beyond the age of 26, finds himself on a bus can count himself a failure.” It wasn’t taped and may be apocryphal, but it does sound like her, doesn’t it?
Does Candice Bergen think her background as a financial planner is better than Sohifor's background?
Because if she does she's very mistaken. We need construction workers, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, cooks, cleaners, bus drivers etc etc, far more than we need financial planners.
For they do more to build and keep this country going than do any of those snobby pensioned politicians.
And that's all I have to say. That's all I needed to say, on behalf of all my friends who are almost all working class. And have better things to do with their time than write a blog like this one.
Except this:
The next time Kellie Leitch or any other Con goes on about how they're against "the elites."
Be sure to tell them what you think of them.
Be sure to use their snobbishness against them in the next election.
Or just laugh in their faces...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment