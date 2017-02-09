Thursday, February 09, 2017
The Scary Corruption of Donald Trump
It's not like it was impossible to predict what might happen when the Trump mob took over the White House.
Or guess that they might make the Sopranos look like angels.
So who can be surprised that the stench of corruption now hangs heavily in the air?
And that el capo de tutti is now totally out of control.
Not just using his own Twitter site to attack Nordstrom for dropping his darling daughter Ivanka's clothing line.
But tweeting the very same thing on the POTUS Twitter site.
You know, the official site of the President of the United States.
Even though as Nordstrom pointed out, it was just a normal business decision...
And although in this case Trump's angry tweet(s) seem to have backfired.
Boosting the company's stock, and earning it new customers...
This latest scandalous behaviour came only days after Trump's latest wife Melania, revealed that she was also planning to use her job as First Lady to make millions.
A lawsuit filed by Melania Trump depicts her heightened profile as a “unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to make millions of dollars in business, once again raising questions about the relationship between President Trump’s official role and his family’s business interests.
And only a few weeks after Eric Trump went on a business trip to Uruguay, and stuck the taxpayers with the massive bill.
When the president-elect’s son, Eric Trump, jetted to Uruguay in early January for a Trump Organization promotional trip, U.S. taxpayers were left footing a bill of nearly $100,000 in hotel rooms for Secret Service and embassy staff.
But here's the scariest part about Trump's apparent inability to separate his presidential duties from his obvious desire to turn the White House into a cash cow.
As this former White House official points out...
When he tweeted about Nordstrom dropping his daughter's clothing line, he had either just finished or was in the middle of his Daily Intelligence Briefing...
And I thought Michael Moore summed up that situation perfectly...
Unless that monstrous thug and con artist is not stopped, and hopefully arrested and jailed...
The hog stench of his corruption will suffocate his country.
And eventually kill us all....
"Democracy is coming to the USA." -- Leonard CohenReplyDelete
Leonard Cohen - Democracy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DU-RuR-qO4Y
http://www.cbc.ca/news/opinion/leonard-cohen-donald-trump-neil-macdonald-1.3850834
The 50 Craziest Things Trump Has Done As President | The Resistance with Keith Olbermann | GQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bwj_CGFaEU
The Travesties Done in Your Name and Mine | The Resistance with Keith Olbermann | GQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLnG5cYhc1Y
Playlist: The Resistance with Keith Olbermann
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0hKMB1-xkc-XWNf9VL-LxVYysdHpjyMF