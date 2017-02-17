Friday, February 17, 2017
The Sad Fate of the Bigot Harper Party
This is how the Cons would like us to imagine them. As the kind of party that would send out a Valentine card like that one.
Inviting us to bee their friends.
But of course, the Cons and the truth don't go as well together as honey and peanut butter.
And this is who they really are.
The monstrous party whose supporters would bombard a Liberal MP with messages like these.
Kill her and be down with it. I agree, she is here to kill us. She is sick and she needs to be deported.
Real Canadians will rise up and get rid of the nasty blank Muzzie stench in Ottawa. They should all go the blank back to your blank hole where you belong. We will burn down your mosques draper head Muslim.
You're a cultural Marxist. Inclusivity blank trying to ruin Canada. Blank you gently with a chainsaw, you camel-humping terrorist incubator blank.
Shoot this blank.
Or the party of the Con's queen bee Rona Ambrose, who would object to a harmless motion denouncing Islamophobia...
Even though she voted for a similar motion last year.
Conservative MPs may be tearing into the Liberals’ Motion 103 today, but last year they voted in favour of a very similar NDP motion that condemned “all forms of Islamophobia.”
The motion passed unanimously.
As only that ghastly hypocrite could...
And even though as the Con-friendly Terry Glavin writes, her party is rapidly approaching the point of no return.
There are quite a few lessons in civic hygiene that might be drawn from the jamboree of bigot-baiting and mob incitement attending to the shabbily-drafted but otherwise sensible Liberal motion on the contested subject of “Islamophobia” that has preoccupied the House of Commons this week.
Most obvious is that the Conservative Party of Canada has reached an event horizon of indecency. It is a point of no return from which a great many respectable people in the party’s rank and file, along with the Conservative MPs backing a substitute anti-bigotry motion of their own design, can flinch no longer.
Isolate, quarantine, amputate or purge.
But while I'm all in favour of amputation, and I'm willing to lend them a rusty chainsaw if they need one.
Glavin fails to recognize what should also be equally obvious:
The Cons reached the point of no return long ago, when Stephen Harper took the party and made it his own...
And that when Justin Trudeau warned about this:
Raising the spectre of proportional representation opening the door to “fringe” parties, Trudeau asked, rhetorically: “Do you think that Kellie Leitch should have her own party?”
What he really should have asked is this:
"Do you think that Ezra Levant should have his own party?
Because that is the real danger...
Yup. The stench of bigot is in the air.
The Cons thought they could escape Harper's monstrous legacy.
But as I so long predicted.
In the end it did destroy them...
