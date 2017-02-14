The Day Justin Trudeau Tamed Donald Trump

He must have been nervous when he left Ottawa early yesterday morning to go and see Donald Trump.
He knew he would be dealing with a maniac, and that one false step could cost Canada millions of jobs.
But when the time came, Justin Trudeau made it look easy.
Starting with the now famous moment when he thwarted Trump's attempt to dominate him with his power handshake.
His decision to recruit Ivanka Trump to promote women's rights, and use her to help tame her father was simply brilliant...
As was the way he managed to avoid inflaming the orange oaf while still standing up for our values...
PM Trudeau: "The last thing Canadians expect is for me to come down and lecture another country" on how to govern https://t.co/OCYgz00Y0o— CNN (@CNN) February 13, 2017
Which not only impressed journalists in both Canada and the United States...
It left many Americans wishing Trudeau was THEIR prime minister or president...
Of course, not everyone was happy to see Justin Trudeau succeed.
The Mulcair Party was clearly hoping he would fail, because forget about those five million jobs, all they care about is destroying Justin.
Like he destroyed them, or they destroyed themselves...
Because that's the state they are in these days. Sad.
And needless to say nobody but nobody was more disappointed than Ezra Levant, who is flogging a new book where in his alternate reality the orange oaf Trumps Trudeau.
In his new book, Ezra Levant, the best-selling author of Ethical Oil and other trouble-making books, is here to say what no-one in the liberal media will: Trudeau vs. Trump is shaping up to be Bambi vs. Godzilla.
But then as a review of Levant's crappy book recently reminded me, that isn't the first time that smelly bigot underestimated Justin.
Trudeau vs. Brazeau, The Hampton Inn Convention Centre, Ottawa, March 31, 2012: Ezra Levant called Justin Trudeau “the Shiny Pony,” dismissing him as a ballet dancer who’d wanted to wear pink boxing gloves to the fight.
Seconds into the match, he predicted an easy first-round victory for Patrick Brazeau. Levant was wrong, of course. At the end of the unpleasantness, the Sun News personality had to step into the ring to interview the victor, as the bested and bloodied Senator from Quebec looked on.
Still, Levant tried to make the best of it: “You’re not the Shiny Pony, you’re the Stallion!” “From you, Ezra, that’s a lot,” Trudeau responded. “This must really eat you up inside.”
And I guess all those grotesque old Trudeau haters and Trump suckers are feeling the same way today...
Ouch. Some Bambi, some Godzilla.
Oh boy, when will they ever learn?
Those who would bet against their own country are nothing but LOSERS.
This is a REAL prime minister...
And it was a good day for Canada...
No comments:
Post a Comment