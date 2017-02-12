Sunday, February 12, 2017
The Abominable Cruelty of Rona Ambrose
As you may know, I have absolutely no respect for Rona Ambrose, the monstrous leader of the Harper Party.
I can't forget how that cruel Con put her inhuman ideology before the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in this country.
By trying to close down the Insite clinic in Vancouver, and making it almost impossible to set up others like it in the rest of Canada.
Even though she knew they could have saved the lives of thousands of Canadians addicted to dangerous drugs like heroin and fentanyl.
Well now the ghastly Ambrose is going after the mentally ill.
As only a Con could.
Claiming that it "doesn't seem right" that Will Baker, formerly known as Vincent Li, should be released almost nine years after he murdered a man on a Greyhound bus while in a psychotic state.
And of course blaming it all on Justin Trudeau...
When in fact Trudeau has nothing to with the law which determined Baker's release. It was written by her mentor, her inspiration, her Great Leader Stephen Harper.
And Baker's release does seem right, because in the eyes of the law, and whatever the idiot Ambrose says, he is not a criminal.
Mr. Baker was charged with murder, but he was found not criminally responsible (NCR) because he was mentally ill and suffering from psychosis at the time of the attack.
The standard common-law test of criminal liability is expressed in the Latin phrase actus reus non facit reum nisi mens sit rea, meaning “the act is not culpable unless the mind is guilty.” In legal terms, Mr. Baker did not commit a crime because he lacked the capacity to understand his actions.
Keeping him locked up for being sick would indeed be another act of cruelty.
Mr. Baker underwent treatment for 8 1/2 years, most of it in a psychiatric institution. (He has been living in a Winnipeg apartment and doing job training in Winnipeg since November, 2016.) Testimony at the review board revealed that he felt terrible remorse once he understood his actions, and that he had been a model patient.
Nobody deserves to die like Tim McLean did on the Greyhound bus that day. No family should have to live with the knowledge of the unvarnished horror that occurred on that Prairie night.
But jailing Mr. Baker for being sick would be another act of cruelty, not justice.
And even worse, Ambrose's cruel words only reinforce the stigma against the millions of mentally ill Canadians, or the belief that they can never be healed.
Which along with the lack of proper services, is the biggest obstacle health care workers face when they try to help them. And that's criminal.
But then why should any decent person be surprised?
When Ambrose, while under the influence of her nutty leader, also wanted to lock up people who smoke marijuana...
She hasn't an ounce of empathy, or any knowledge of the principles of harm reduction.
All she's trying to do now is play to the mob, or the Con's rabid base, for crass political purposes.
And no doubt trying to distract other Canadians from this story.
And her recent act of gross hypocrisy...
Which makes her behaviour even more disgusting, if that's possible.
Rona Ambrose should be ashamed of herself.
She is unfit to be the leader of any Canadian political party. If she had any decency she would resign tomorrow.
And her Cons must be totally demolished, before they poison this country further...
