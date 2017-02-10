Friday, February 10, 2017
Rona Ambrose and the Pit of Hypocrisy
The other day I said that I had been struck by the strange way Rona Ambrose had been behaving. How she had practically gone to ground.
After accusing Justin Trudeau of being unable to "resist the billionaire lifestyle" by vacationing at the Aga Khan's private island.
Only to have it revealed that she had been attacking him, while sailing through the Caribbean on a billionaire's yacht.
And now that observation has been confirmed.
Ambrose has indeed been running for cover.
The normally cool, calculating yet charismatic interim party leader has engaged in a daily rush of guilt-enhancing behavior since the news broke about her January frolic on the football-field-sized yacht of an Alberta-based investment titan.
All week long, the always-accessible Ambrose has declined routine interview requests, ducking out of caucus without comment and exiting the Commons through off-limits doors reserved for gun-shy MPs before dashing for the airport mid-week.
And it probably has less to do with her hypocritical sun tan, and more to do with this murky story.
Rona Ambrose vacationed on a yacht owned by a billionaire Calgary oilman whose aerospace company benefited from tens of millions in federal funds from the Conservative government during her tenure in cabinet.
But the Conservative interim leader insists there is no link between her relationship with businessman Murray Edwards, who she says is a close friend of her spouse, and the fact that Magellan Aerospace Corp., of which Mr. Edwards is chairman and majority shareholder, received federal money.
And among other things, this conflicting testimony:
Lobbying commissioner records show Ms. Ambrose met with Magellan in 2012 and 2013, when she was public works minister, although her office said she set up a self-imposed screen in February of 2013 to remove herself from dealings with Magellan.
But Magellan’s former president and chief executive officer James Butyniec, now the company’s vice-chairman, filed a report with the lobbying commissioner that recorded a meeting with Ms. Ambrose and her officials on June 17, 2013, four months after she said she stopped dealing with the company.
I have no idea what all of this means, but one thing is for sure. We need a thorough investigation.
There's a nasty stench in Con Land.
And it smells like victory...
Rona Ambrose must come clean.
Or resign as Con leader as soon as possible....
