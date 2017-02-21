Milo Yiannopoulos and the Rebel Media Groupies

I have always despised Milo Yiannopoulos so much, I can barely write about him without feeling like throwing up.
He is an alt-right clown, a grotesque misogynist, a bigot and a bully if ever there was one, a man who calls Donald Trump "Daddy."
And from my personal perspective, the gay equivalent of an Uncle Tom.
So I must admit I couldn't be more delighted by the fate that has befallen him.
Now that he has also been revealed to be a pedophile cheerleader.
Milo Yiannopoulos, a polemical Breitbart editor and unapologetic defender of the alt-right, tested the limits of how far his provocations could go after the publication of a video in which he condones sexual relations with boys as young as 13 and laughs off the seriousness of pedophilia by Roman Catholic priests.
On Monday, the organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference rescinded their invitation for him to speak this week. Simon & Schuster said it was canceling publication of “Dangerous” after standing by him through weeks of criticism of the deal. And Breitbart itself was reportedly reconsidering his role amid calls online for it to sever ties with him.
And while I'm also delighted to see the CPAC Republicans, Simon and Schuster, and even the Bannon boys at Breitbart convulse with embarrassment.
The fact is if they had any decency they never would have cozied up to that freak.
And I'm still waiting to hear what Ezra Levant has to say about him, because in Canada he was Milo's BIGGEST groupie...
Who although he once licked him like a lollipop.
Now is strangely silent.
And while we're at it, I'd also like to hear from the ghastly Barbara Kay, who also
First of all, pardon my lookism, but he is gorgeous: tall, slim, with sculpted features and wonderful hair – impossibly blond yesterday, streaked today, brunette tomorrow. He is also unpredictable. He might turn up at a campus talk in a sombrero, shaking maracas, trailed by a mariachi band, or wearing the most beautiful Savile Row suit you’ve ever seen.
And couldn't resist throwing some shade at his many LGBT enemies.
Most gays are progressive, so they loathe Milo, and particularly loathe any of their tribe who legitimize him, as gay New York journalist Chadwick Moore discovered when he wrote a professionally objective, and humanizing rather than demonizing profile of Milo for Out Magazine. The blowback from Moore’s circle stunned him – from mere unfriendings to shunning to death threats – with his best friend calling him a “monster.”
Alienated and downright scared, the crisis encouraged Moore to revive a dormant relationship with his conservative Midwestern father. He reveals this in a recent New York Post article, “I’m a gay New Yorker — and I’m coming out as a conservative.” Milo wins again!
But since Kay now works for the groupie in chief.
I don't expect to hear anything from her either.
But I will end with this comment from a reader of a big American gay blog Joe My God:
Which was followed by this one:
And while I wait to see what Daddy Trump has to say, I'll just say this:
Bye bye bigot.
Bye bye bully.
Bye bye clown...
