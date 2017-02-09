Thursday, February 09, 2017
Kellie Leitch and the Redneck From Wasilla
If you see Kellie Leitch galloping past you screaming hysterically, don't panic.
She's not warning us about an American invasion, or warning us that Kevin O'Leary has left his home in Boston and coming after the job she craves so badly.
It's just her way of telling us how incredibly happy she is.
At the possibly imminent appointment of the American Leitch, Sarah Palin, as Donald Trump's ambassador to Canada...
And while that seems hard to believe, as Andrew Cohen points out, Trump may have his reasons to reward the redneck from Wasilla.
Trump is a showman. He likes his people to look and speak the part. Palin is not a diplomat by training or instinct, but she is a celebrity who would bring her travelling carnival to Canada.
If the Captain of Chaos wants to disrupt everything – including resetting relations with little ol’ Canada – Palin would be the one to break the china. She has unapologetic views and a lot of swagger.
She represents the descent of politics. We see today a direct line from Palin to Trump. Politically, Trump is Palin’s child.
Or alternatively punish her further.
When he won, he considered her as secretary of veterans affairs. Then she criticized his much-vaunted deal in November to keep Carrier and its hundreds of jobs in Indiana. “Crony capitalism!” she trilled. Trump no like.
Yet here she is, as enduring and empty as a tin can in a landfill. Her name – believe it or not – is in the chatter coming out of the Prime Minister’s Office and the State Department.
But while many Canadians hate the idea of Palin as the new American ambassador...
The old Con teabagger Rex Murphy would be delighted...
Of course, she would be warmly greeted by observers such as the besotted Rex Murphy, who says she is “smart … radiates human warmth … with a personality that could sell corn flakes.”
And what better way could there be for Trump to soften up Justin Trudeau before the two meet next week?
Or for that matter, what better way could the orange oaf come up with to punish John McCain for daring to question his judgement?
Than by reminding him of his worst nightmare...
As for Kellie Leitch, I'm sure she would recognize a kindred spirit, or a kindred racist.
And what with the mediocrity of the Cons, and the madness of Trump.
It's a marriage made in heaven, or Wasilla.
And ANYTHING is possible...
