Monday, February 20, 2017
How Can We Get Rid Of Donald Trump?
Donald Trump has now been president for a full month, and already his presidency seems to be falling apart.
His ratings are falling like a stone, psychiatrists can't decide whether he's mentally ill or just senile.
And the Swedes are wondering what he's been smoking.
So the obvious question is, how can we get rid of him?
For as Nicolas Kristof writes, never has a president acted so dangerously crazy. And never have so many wanted a president impeached so soon.
We’re just a month into the Trump presidency, and already so many are wondering: How can we end it? One poll from Public Policy Polling found that as many Americans — 46 percent — favor impeachment of President Trump as oppose it.
Ladbrokes, the betting website, offers even odds that Trump will resign or leave office through impeachment before his term ends.
But while it's possible that Trump's mental state could trigger section 4 of the 25th amendment.
The 25th Amendment route is to be used when a president is “unable” to carry out his duties. I asked Laurence Tribe, the Harvard professor of constitutional law, whether that could mean not just physical incapacity, but also mental instability. Or, say, the taint of having secretly colluded with Russia to steal an election?
Tribe said that he believed Section 4 could be used in such a situation.
Whether or not he's impeached depends upon the mental state of the Republicans. And like most Cons they care more about themselves than they do about their country.
“The only incentive for Republicans to act — with or without the cabinet — is the same incentive Republicans had in 1974 to insist on Nixon’s resignation,” Larry Sabato of the University of Virginia told me. “The incentive is survival.”
So it might be difficult, but not impossible.
Not if he's arrested for treason.
And not if the Republicans finally understand where he is taking them...
If I were betting, I’d say we’re stuck with Trump for four years. But as Sabato says: “Lots of things about Donald Trump’s election and early presidency have been shocking. Why should it stop now?”
And what does it say about a presidency that, just one month into it, we’re already discussing whether it can be ended early?
And here's the best news eh?
If Trump keeps shrinking there soon won't be much left of him...
You mock him, he goes crazy.
You shrink him down to size.
You give syphilis time to eat his brain.
And when he's good and ready, you crush him like a bug...
