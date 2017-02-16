Thursday, February 16, 2017
Ezra Levant and the Con Bigot Show
It's hard to believe, it couldn't be more ugly, or less Canadian.
But just two weeks after a white supremacist killed six Muslims in a Quebec City mosque, and wounded eight others.
A group of Con leadership candidates attended a foul rally in Toronto last night to denounce a government motion aimed at doing more to fight Islamophobia.
At a rally organized by the grotesque bigot Ezra Levant.
As most members of Parliament debated a Liberal MP’s motion denouncing Islamophobia in the House of Commons Wednesday evening, four Conservative leadership contenders took their opposition on the road to Toronto.
The event, hosted by Conservative pundit Ezra Levant and his right-wing website The Rebel, gave the Conservative MPs a chance to rail against motion M-103 among like-minded supporters.
Where even though M-103 is just a motion, with no force of law, an expression of support for a grieving and frightened community, Cons like Kellie Leitch and Chris Alexander disgraced themselves again.
As they did during the last election...
Even though these people are not normal, they are Canada's would be Trumpanzees...
Levant's filthy Rebel is nothing but a hate mongering site.
And to make matters even more disgusting, the rally was held at the Canada Christian College, the home of one of Canada's most vile homophobes Charles McVety...
Seen here last night yukking it up with the loathsome Leitch...
And so much for her Canadian values, which aren't worth the toilet paper they are written on.
Now I'd like to believe that this explosion of hatred is just an aberration in the Canada I love.
But I can't any longer.
Not after the Quebec City shooting, or the way the decent Rachel Notley has been deluged with violent threats.
Many of them featured prominently in the comment pages of The Rebel.
Not when this cowardly scumbag is still running around loose...
Instead of languishing in jail, for threatening the life of Justin Trudeau.
A Saskatchewan man has been found guilty of uttering threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Facebook. Christopher Hayes, 41, has been fined $500 and given nine months of probation.
And not when Trudeau hate is even being fanned by dirty old men in the pages of so-called progressive blogs, or in the pages of the NDP-friendly Rabble.
And Con is just another word for bigot.
Conservative senators are deliberately stalling debate on the government's gender identity bill, putting transgender people at risk of further abuse and discrimination, a prominent Independent senator says.
And all I can say is enough is enough. Hatred is not a Canadian value...
I intend to go after all of those hate mongers harder than I ever have before. We all should.
Report them to the police, make them pay a heavy price for their bigotry.
Before they turn us into Trump's America.
And poison this country further...
