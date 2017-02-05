Donald Trump's Horrible Saturday Night

I think it's safe to say that Donald Trump had a lousy Saturday night. And either ended up climbing the golden drapes in his Mar-a-Lago estate, or rolling on the floor and biting the carpet.
For he's been ranting and raving and going after another judge for daring to block his bigoted travel ban. And getting nowhere.
The thousands of noisy demonstrators laying siege to his estate must have him shoving not one but two tiny fingers in each hairy ear.
And when he watched Saturday Night Live he must have exploded.
For not only did their portrayal of Trump and his sinister consiglieri Steve Bannon make his government look like even more like a horror show.
It also must have made him feel paranoid...
"That's enough fun for tonight." #SNL pic.twitter.com/6pJeCJaV6U— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 5, 2017
Or should I say even more paranoid. Because according to reports he's been noticing the attention Bannon has been getting in the media, and he's NOT pleased...
Especially since Bannon has already had to be reminded that he's NOT the president.
And if that wasn't enough to ruin Trump's evening, then there was Melissa McCarthy playing his press secretary Sean Spicer...
Melissa McCarthy just won everything.#SNL @GlennThrush pic.twitter.com/sCRwr8DYYF— Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) February 5, 2017
Which also must have humiliated and enraged the orange oaf, and will probably prove fatal for Spicer. Trump has already threatened to fire him for not dressing properly, and not being forceful enough.
And after McCarthy's sketch, nobody will ever be able to look at Spicer the same way again...
*lunges with podium* #SNL pic.twitter.com/dam3OdX2FB— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 5, 2017
Or take anything he says seriously.
And at this rate it won't be long before Trump himself gets the hook. Because his personal ratings are also going through the floor.
President Trump has the highest disapproval rating of any new president ever polled, according to a new survey. A majority of respondents, 53 percent, disapprove of how Trump is handling his job in the CNN/ORC International poll released Friday, while 44 percent approve.
He's in trouble, so is his wall.
Trump's executive order to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border also faces opposition, with 60 percent of Americans surveyed by CNN opposed to the proposal.
The river of regret is becoming a flood.
Some top members of his own party are now questioning his emotional stability.
So it isn't too hard to imagine how this story might end...
First they love you, then they hate you, then they laugh at you.
And then they declare you unfit to be president.
And it's all over...
No comments:
Post a Comment