Thursday, January 26, 2017
Why Justin Trudeau Is Well Suited To Save Canada from Donald Trump
I'm glad to see that Justin Trudeau has been training hard for his upcoming bout with Donald Trump.
And testing both his courage and his charisma by entering lion dens like this one in Alberta.
Because he's going to need all the courage and the charisma he possesses when he meets this monster.
Who after declaring war on Mexico
Could very easily turn on Canada, as this former Mexican congressman warns.
"It's just a matter of time before this administration turns its eyes towards Canada. [Trump] will find some excuse to turn on Canada," Agustin Barrios Gomez said Wednesday in an interview on CBC News Network's Power & Politics.
And do massive damage to our economy.
This message from one of Trump's envoys is hardly reassuring.
Talks to renegotiate the North American free-trade agreement could begin within weeks but a senior business adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump said there’s no reason for Canada to be “enormously worried.”
Because the difference between "enormously worried" and "very worried" is a small one.
And nobody can predict what Trump might do, because he always needs an enemy, it's always personal, and he is out of his mind...
But while the Cons in this country have been rubbing their furry paws together and howling that Trump is going to KILL Trudeau.
With the Con clown Kevin O'Leary going around claiming it will be a MASSACRE...
And the smelly bigot Ezra Levant counting on that to help sell his new book Trumping Trudeau.
The Justin Trudeau era came crashing to an end on November 8, 2016 when Donald Trump was elected President of the United States.
On everything from carbon taxes to Cuba, Canadian policy is suddenly obsolete.
Find out how the Trump administration will impact Canada in Ezra Levant's new book Trumping Trudeau: How Donald Trump will change Canada even if Justin Trudeau doesn't know it yet.
Which sounds as crazy and as trashy as the Rebel Commander himself.
But then who can forget the night Levant and Brian Lilley were doing the play by play of the boxing match between Trudeau and Patrick Brazeau?
Who can forget the disgusting sight of Levant screaming before the match began that Justin was going to need an ambulance, or a hearse?
And how bitterly disappointed him and Lilley were afterwards...
And the good news is that Levant and his ugly gang of Trudeau haters are probably going to be disappointed again.
For according to reports the Liberal cabinet has been seriously preparing for their encounter with the beast...
At least we don't have Stéphane Dion around any longer to provoke Trump with long speeches he can't understand.
And as Chantal Hébert points out, Trudeau's status as an international rock star and a selfie king, might be what saves us.
The prime minister has one asset that his new White House vis-à-vis could envy and admire: his standing as an international rock star. If only because it could reflect well on his presidency, Trump might see a friendship or, at least, a cordial rapport with Trudeau as worth cultivating.
Because she's right. Trump craves the company of celebrities. When he couldn't get enough of them to perform at his inaugural day celebrations he was very upset.
So he might very well believe that being nice to Justin and Canada is in his self interest...
Of course being seen to be TOO friendly with Donald Trump is not in Trudeau's interest.
So I'm glad he put out this tweet...
To let Trump know where we draw the line.
But yes isn't it ironic?
The Con media mocked Trudeau for his selfie skills, and have done all they can to try to gnaw away at his popularity, with trivial stories like the one about the helicopter.
But his selfie skills may help save our economy from the wrath of Trump...
And by so doing help make Trudeau even more popular.
Can you believe it?
Justin Trudeau, born to save Canada from Stephen Harper.
And now hopefully born to save us from Donald Trump...
