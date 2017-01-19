Why I Have Decided To Support Kevin O'Leary

Well now it's official. Kevin O'Leary has finally announced that he does indeed want to be the leader, or the new King of the Harper Party.
He claims ordinary
And he wants Justin Trudeau to know that he is going to be his worst nightmare.
And that the next election is going to be an exorcism.
Kevin O’Leary doesn’t just see himself as becoming the next prime minister of Canada. He sees himself as the one who can rid the country of current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his majority Liberal government.
“This is not going to be an election but an exorcism,” said O’Leary. “Where is it written in the Constitution we have to settle for mediocrity and incompetence? I am scraping that all away. We deserve so much better. I will get rid of the malaise of Trudeau.”
“You won’t remember his name when I am finished.”
But sadly for O'Leary, he can't escape his sorry record.
And the Globe's Tim Kiladze is just the latest reporter to remind us that Mr Wonderful's claim to be a great businessman is mostly hot air.
Like Donald Trump, he tries to project an image that suggests every business he’s touched is wildly successful. As we uncovered in Report on Business magazine, the reality is much less rosy.
Mr. O’Leary’s billion-dollar sale of his software company in 1999 proved to be a disaster, his track record on Dragon’s Den was spotty, and the investment fund company he co-founded roared out of the gates, only to fall out of favour with investors and their advisers.
And as his former Dragon's Den cast member Arlene Dickinson also reminds us, when O'Leary claims that all the outrageous things he's said on TV, like union members should be jailed or economic inequality is "fantastic," were just show business bluster.
Don't believe him.
For Dickinson says what you see is who he is...
A greedy, grubby hustler who only cares about himself, or making money.
And as Press Progress reminds us, is only a legend in his own mind.
And not as brilliant as he imagines...
Watch Kevin O'Leary bomb every question on Celebrity Jeopardy for 2 minutes straight #cdnpoli #canlab #cpcldr pic.twitter.com/Mwoij2yQDF— PressProgress (@pressprogress) January 18, 2017
More like as dumb as a spoon.
And when I saw that, and I heard that Peter MacKay is worried that O'Leary could destroy the party he sold to Stephen Harper.
And he should know eh?
That's when I decided to support O'Leary's campaign to be the new King of the Con clowns...
Once I thought that Kellie Trump would be the one to destroy them.
You know, our useful idiot.
But now I think Mr Wonderful will do an even better job...
This is why progressives always lose. The exact same thing happened with trump. We will promote this guy all the while spending the next 2.5 years tearing Justin Trudeau down because he is not ideologically pure. We will probably also latch onto to an "email" scandal or two. Many fucktards will hype the no chance ndp and the vote will split in this douchebag's favour and we will all be so fucked. No more pension and American style health care. Do not say I didn't warn you. There are many idiots in Canada who think "he's a bidness man he knows bidness!"ReplyDelete
The future is so very bleak.