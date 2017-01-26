Thursday, January 26, 2017
Rick Mercer On The Madness of Trump
As I'm sure you know by now, I believe Donald Trump is dangerously deranged.
And any man who can single handedly move the Doomsday Clock closer to midnight is a man who deserves to be urgently removed from office.
Before he kills us all.
So I'm glad to see that Rick Mercer agrees that we're dealing with a maniac.
Why this wasn't obvious before Americans gave him the power to end life on earth is something I'll never understand.
When it seemed so obvious to me that Trump was unfit to be president.
But of course the only question that matters now is will we survive him?
And who will stop that dangerous maniac before it's too late?
