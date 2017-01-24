Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Keith Olbermann's Desperate Message To Trump Supporters
With every passing day Donald Trump slides deeper and deeper into madness. He can't accept that more people attended Obama's inauguration than attended his, despite the photographic evidence.
The thought that even more people attended the Women's March has every voice in his head screaming in agony.
And now he's brooding again about losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton, and sounding even more like a maniac.
By claiming the popular vote was stolen by millions of illegal voters.
Days after being sworn in, President Trump insisted to congressional leaders invited to a reception at the White House that he would have won the popular vote had it not been for millions of illegal votes, according to people familiar with the meeting.
Even though the evidence it wasn't couldn't be clearer.
The claim is not supported by any verifiable facts, and analyses of the election found virtually no confirmed cases of voter fraud, let alone millions.
Then there is Trump's bizarre threat to seize Iraq's oil fields, which is making the Iraqis and his own generals very nervous...
And to make matters even worse, Trump is now channelling the equally deranged Kim Jong-un...
By declaring his inauguration day to be a National Day of Patriotic Devotion.
Donald Trump has echoed North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, after declaring that the day of his inauguration should be a “national day of patriotic devotion” – a rallying cry that would not be out of place in the secretive state’s propaganda.
Trump’s proclamation, which was made official on Monday, has been uttered by Kim in speeches to his 1.2 million-strong military and members of the ruling Korean Workers’ party in recent years.
And so desperate is the situation, the fiery Keith Olbermann has been reduced to practically begging Trump's supporters to admit that their leader is both crazy and dangerous.
Will Trump supporters be swayed by rational arguments? I doubt it...
Because sadly many of them are as crazy as he is.
We are in the Twilight Zone...
And as Alex Salmond, the former First Minister of Scotland, said the other day.
"God bless America and God help the rest of us...."
Labels: Donald Trump, Iraqi oil, Keith Olbermann, National Day of Patriotic Devotion, The Madness of Trump
Keith certainly puts things into perspective doesn't he?ReplyDelete
I can only hope that Trump's family and inner circle will see the lunatic he has become and pray there's a mechanism that allows his removal from office due to mental health issues.
JD
Simon, I hope you cover this story re: Sheila Gunn Reid and Canada's fake news site.
http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2017/01/23/rebel-womens-march-edmonton_n_14337912.html
Two interesting things I read in last day. One from WP, where Trump insiders were describing chaotic weekend trying to keep him contained. The other was that his staff were worried that he would get bored and turn on the tv rather than getting down to work.ReplyDelete
The GOP has their hands full. We can only hope that the Founding Fathers got this one right, and that his days are numbered.
TS
Republicans are lost, but remember the largest voting block are independents. There has to be some hope there. Many of them voted for Obama, many of them would have voted for Bernard.ReplyDelete
TPP scraped. Unblocked the Keystone XL. Poor Obama's legacy is gonna be destroyed by the end of the week. Looks like the protests have died down, so much for the resistance.ReplyDelete
-MC
You actually expected better from 'progressives'. Trudeau just sold them down the river, so expect a lot crying and denial, but little else.Delete