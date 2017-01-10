Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Donald Trump and the Labyrinth of Lies
In his book The Art of the Deal Donald Trump called his compulsive lying "truthful hyperbole," or "an innocent form of exaggeration."
But they are lies, if his nose really did grow with every one he told, by now it would it would have had to be declared a dangerous weapon.
And the way he reacted to Meryl Streep's devastating criticism of him at the Golden Globe Awards, is just more evidence that he can't control himself.
And is now trapped in his labyrinth of lies.
He hasn’t taken office yet, but Donald Trump is lost, wandering in a labyrinth of lies and trying to drag the country in with him.
Witness his reaction to being called out on Sunday by Meryl Streep. Speaking at the Golden Globes, she said she had been stunned and heartbroken to see him mock a reporter with a physical disability.
Still trying to claim that he did not mock a disabled reporter, even though the whole world saw him do it...
The reason he mocked Serge Kovaleski was because the reporter had refused to go along with another of his Big Lies.
It all goes back to Mr. Trump’s baseless claim that he saw Muslims dancing in the streets by the thousands after the towers fell on 9/11. Challenged over this, Mr. Trump seized on a 2001 article in The Washington Post, written by Mr. Kovaleski when he was a reporter there, that he said backed up his story.
But the article did not do that. It merely reported that the authorities had questioned “a number of people” who were “allegedly seen” celebrating the attack. Nothing has ever come of that “allegedly” — there has never been any evidence to substantiate Mr. Trump’s claim, not then, not now.
And the way his hapless stooge Kellyanne Conway tried to defend her boss couldn't be more disturbing...
“Why is everything taken at face value?” she said. “You can’t give him the benefit of the doubt on this and he’s telling you what was in his heart? You always want to go by what’s come out of his mouth rather than look at what’s in his heart.”
Especially since there is no evidence that the orange oaf even has a heart.
And to make matters worse that wasn't the only lie Trump has told in the last twenty four hours.
For first his claim that he had forced Fiat Chrysler to create jobs in the United States was quickly shot down.
Fiat Chrysler has said thousands of news jobs it announced in the US is not related to Donald Trump - despite a series of tweets in which the President-elect appears to take credit - and that the firm's chief executive had not even spoken to him.
And then there was his outrageous claim that Washington was running out of inauguration gowns.
President-elect Donald Trump broke an inauguration-related fashion scoop in an interview with the New York Times on Monday: “All the dress shops are sold out in Washington,” Trump declared, due to what he forecasted will be an “unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration.”
Which was also proven to be false, over and over again.
And can only make a sane person wonder which voice in his head was responsible for that one?
And didn't he even bother to check with Rudy Giuliani?
Who judging by the way he likes to dress up in drag, I'm sure knows every dress shop in New York, Washington, and Paris.
But of course it's no joke.
In just ten days that compulsive liar, that demagogue, that maniac, will become the president of the United States and have the power to incinerate us all...
And Conway's suggestion that we should ignore what he says, and look for the truth in his heart, couldn't be weirder, more insane, or more dangerous,
Ms. Conway’s quote is a glimpse into the heart of darkness that a Trump presidency portends. She wants us to swallow Mr. Trump’s reality without question. To accept only what he says now — not what he said then — over the evidence seen and heard by our own eyes and ears. She wants us overcome the dissonance by looking for the “truth” in his heart.
The truth is getting harder to see in the flickering gaslight of Mr. Trump’s America, but it’s there. Not “in his heart,” or out of his mouth, no matter how much this man and his minions say otherwise.
For it can only take us to a place called fascism.
And the good news? The truth will win out, it always does.
Like a rising sea it cannot be held back.
Wave after wave of it will crash into him...
And will eventually remove him or dissolve him from office.
And make America cleaner again.
Support The Resistance.
Make that happy day come as soon as is humanly possible...
Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, Rudy Giuliani, The Big Lie, The Great American Resistance., The Madness of Trump
