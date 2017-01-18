Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Donald Trump and the Fake News Protesters
With just 48 hours to go before his inauguration Donald Trump is still claiming it will be a huge success.
Preparing to desecrate Abraham Lincoln's Bible.
And railing at those who point out that he will be taking office with less popular support than any president in modern U.S. history.
In one way at least, President-elect Donald J. Trump has already surpassed all of his recent predecessors. It took Barack Obama 18 months in the White House for his approval rating to slip to 44 percent in Gallup polling, and it took George W. Bush 4½ years to fall that far. Mr. Trump got there before even being sworn in.
As only he can.
But with an army of demonstrators heading for Washington D.C. to protest his presidency.
Tens of thousands of people are preparing to hit the streets of Washington D.C. during the 45th president's inaugural week. While some will march in support of the president or various causes, a growing number will be on hand to show their opposition to the newly elected president and his administration.
The largest protest is expected to come the day after Trump's inauguration. According to the permit they acquired for 200,000 demonstrators and the responses they've received via social media, the Women's March on Washington is predicted to draw hundreds of thousands of protesters in the nation's capital on Jan. 21, although there will be corresponding protests across the country.
Some of his supporters are growing increasingly desperate, and claiming that a group called Demand Protest is paying anti-Trump activists...
But sadly for them, although Demand Protest claims to have organizers in 48 cities, has a legitimate looking website.
And its ads encourage progressives to "get paid fighting against Trump."
When one of its organizers appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show it turned out to be just another example of fake news.
Welcome to Trumpland, where its getting harder to tell what is true and what isn't.
Some of Trump's supporters will believe whatever they read....
And their deranged leader is praising a group of bikers who are vowing to defend him with a wall of meat.
From those some of his other supporters would pay to protest.
And really, what more can one say?
It really is insanity.
And it should be some inauguration...
