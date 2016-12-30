Friday, December 30, 2016
Steve Blaney and the Con Apocalypse (Continued)
Although it wasn't a very big story, and most Canadians didn't pay it much attention, the Con leadership race was one of the recurring horror stories of 2016.
A real zombie apocalypse and a virtual cesspool of bigotry. With Kellie Leitch going after immigrants, Brad Trost going after LGBT Canadians, and Rona Ambrose just standing there looking stupid.
So who can be surprised that the year should end with the ghastly Steve Blaney, who is both bigoted and stupid, showing us all how low HE can go?
By attacking Justin Trudeau for tweeting this:
As only Blaney could.
Conservative leadership candidate Steven Blaney took a shot at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday for responding faster to the death of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars movie franchise, than to the deaths resulting from the December 19 Berlin Christmas market terrorist attack.
Even though Trudeau did react on the day of the massacre, and Blaney should know he's a big Star Wars fan...
Having you'd think learned that the hard way.
But then what do you expect when Blaney isn't the brightest bulb in the galaxy?
And this latest desperate attempt to get people to notice him came so soon after he held up an apparent bundle of nuclear rods at a leadership debate...
Which had some people questioning his sanity, and others wondering whether he was really brandishing a fasces.
Benito Mussolini’s Fascist Party of Italy was named for the fasces, which the members adopted in 1919 as their emblem.
For his campaign couldn't be more bigoted or more Benito.
He was always a faithful servant of his depraved Lord Stephen Harper, so he has no shame...
And he never will stop trying to turn Canada into a police state.
But then if you thought the sight of Blaney brandishing a nuclear rod or a fasces was bizarre, now we've got the Con clown Kevin O'Leary brandishing a spatula.
Kevin O'Leary says removing "all that crap" from Ottawa in the 2019 federal election will be a difficult procedure, but he insists he has the tool necessary for the job.
A big spatula.
And threatening to enter the Con leadership race. But only after the French debate because he doesn't speak that language.
But he does live in Boston, and he does speak Trump...
Just like Kellie Leitch now finally admits she does.
"I am talking about screening immigrants, I am talking about building pipelines, I am talking about making sure Canadians have jobs, so yeah, some of the ideas and language are the same," said Leitch, an energetic and plain-spoken former labor and women's affairs minister.
Surprise, surprise...
But while it all appears to me to be a sick joke, and I find it hard to believe what Frank Graves says.
While much can change in the next three years before the general election, Graves, the pollster, said a Conservative victory is possible in part because Canada's economic malaise has sparked the same kind of working class resentment that helped propel Trump to victory.
One can't help wonder how much those ghastly Cons will poison this country, before their day is over.
Which is why I thought this cartoon best summed up the Con leadership race...
And why I think the message for progressives couldn't be clearer.
Forget the spatula, pick up a shovel.
And in the New Year.
Help bury those Con zombies forever...
Labels: Con Leadership Race, Justin Trudeau, Kellie Leitch, Star Wars, Steve Blaney, The Death of Con Canada
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment