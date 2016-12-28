Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Is Donald Trump Too Deranged To Be President?
It's like a slow motion nightmare. Donald Trump is now just 23 days from being sworn in as president, and getting his hands on the nuclear codes.
And it seems that the pressure is getting to him. He's in a highly agitated state, his bizarre Christmas card to America was badly received, as I pointed out yesterday.
And his tweets just keep getting weirder and weirder...
But nobody seems to be asking whether, like the mad emperor who had no clothes, Trump is also is losing his marbles.
And is mentally unfit to be president.
A couple of months ago the medical writer Gabor Maté put Trump on an imaginary couch and came up with this diagnosis.
The consensus as to Donald Trump’s psychiatric issues is nearly unanimous. “Textbook narcissistic personality disorder,” according to clinical psychologist Ben Michaelis, quoted in Vanity Fair. He is just one of many who have reached the same conclusion. Noting his motor mouth, chronic inability to pay attention and shockingly deficient impulse control, others diagnosed Trump as a severe case of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.
But while back then before the election, Maté described that diagnosis as mere political sport, now it could very well be a matter of survival. For the reasons he himself describes.
What we perceive as the adult personality often reflects compensations a helpless child unwittingly adopted in order to survive. Such adaptations can become wired into the brain, persisting into adulthood. Underneath all psychiatric categories, Trump manifests childhood trauma.
According to biographers, Trump’s father was a workaholic, a ruthless, cold and authoritarian man who believed life is a competition where the “killers” win.
Donald’s elder brother drove himself into alcoholism, a common escape from pain, and to an early death. The younger, favoured child is now self-destructing on the world stage.
Trump was deeply traumatized by his father Fred, which has resulted in a compulsive need for love or adulation...
And if he doesn't get it, and the presidency isn't enough to quench that deep thirst, or proves too stressful, all these associated conditions could worsen:
Narcissistic obsession with the self compensates for a lack of nurturing care. Grandiosity covers a deeply negative sense of self-worth. Bullying hides an unconscious conviction of weakness. Lying becomes a mode of survival in a harsh environment. Misogyny is a son’s outwardly projected revenge on a mother who was unable to protect him.
Which could be really ugly, and dangerous. Especially with Trump's psychopathy traits ranked somewhere between Idi Amin and Adolf Hitler.
And some experts already warning that the Angry Orange's reckless tweeting could provoke the equally deranged leader of North Korea, and trigger a nuclear catastrophe.
Jeffrey Lewis, a nuclear non-proliferation expert at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, tells Sargent that Trump simply should not be given access to Twitter if the United States gets into an escalating crisis with a nuclear power such as North Korea, as that country could easily misinterpret his intentions and start lobbing missiles at American allies.
But what makes all of this even worse, if that's possible, is that by acting so erratically Trump is also gas lighting America.
To gas light is to psychologically manipulate a person to the point where they question their own sanity, and that’s precisely what Trump is doing to this country. He gained traction in the election by swearing off the lies of politicians, while constantly contradicting himself, often without bothering to conceal the conflicts within his own sound bites. He lied to us over and over again, then took all accusations of his falsehoods and spun them into evidence of bias.
At the hands of Trump, facts have become interchangeable with opinions, blinding us into arguing amongst ourselves, as our very reality is called into question.
Making it harder to distinguish between what's true and what's not, and what is just insanity. Like this latest tweet blaming Obama for all his problems...
Which in turn makes it harder to measure Trump's madness...
And even less likely that somebody in authority, or in the MSM, will dare to say the mad emperor has no clothes, and he's losing his marbles.
So I guess it will be up to all of us to drive that message home...
And hopefully help drive Trump over the deep end...
So there can be absolutely no doubt about it.
The man is too crazy to be president.
And sooner or later he will have to be removed by whatever means necessary.
Before he kills us all...
P.S. If you want to practice what to tell Trump, you might want to try the Twitter Generator or the Trump Generator.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment