Saturday, December 24, 2016
Ezra Levant's Horrible and Expensive Year's End
As we all know Ezra Levant spends a lot of his time begging for money. And I mean a lot of time.
There isn't a day that goes by that he can't be seen rattling his tin cup, or bellowing through his bullhorn.
So I'm sorry to report that his begging is about to become even more deafening.
After that ghastly Con bigot lost a another big court judgment.
The appellant published nine posts to his online blog, which the trial judge found were libellous of the respondent. Any defences that might have been available were negated by the trial judge’s finding that the appellant was motivated by malice. She awarded $50,000 in general damages and $30,000 in aggravated damages. The appellant appeals both the finding that the blog posts were libellous and the quantum of the damages award.
I would dismiss the appeal. As agreed by the parties, I award costs of the appeal to the respondent fixed at $15,000 inclusive of disbursements and HST. I would not interfere with the costs order made below.
And sure enough he's already trying to milk his faithful followers.
I lost a big court case today, and I think freedom of speech for all of us has suffered a setback.
I’m going to apply for permission to appeal this to the Supreme Court of Canada. I’m not sure if they’ll grant us permission. But we’re going to try. My lawyer says that will cost approximately $10,000.
If you share my belief that we cannot let this ruling stand, please help me cover the costs of applying to the Supreme Court by visiting StandWithEzra.ca
And as usual trying to make it sound like he's a martyr for free speech...
Even though he is nothing more than a professional bigot.
And if you visit his latest Stand With Ezra begging bowl.
The three judge panel — led by a Jewish judge, Kathryn Feldman — upheld the trial decision against me, and the $80,000 judgement, plus the $70,000 cost penalty, plus $15,000 more for the appeal. So $165,000 dollars — all for a Muslim activist who never told the court that he lost a single penny because of my comments.
You can't help but get the impression that it's mostly about the money.
Because that's got to hurt. Ouch.
Especially since he has, or had, big plans for his ratty YouTube network.
And now he's going to have to sell a lot more subscriptions to upgrade his Rebel studio...
And what a way to end the year, with this ugly rally in Calgary...
Which had even the Con media condemning him.
And this other rally in Edmonton, which cost him his self styled title of "heroic Rebel Commander."
After he revealed himself to be a coward, when challenged by a group of Raging Grannies...
Hey, who said 2016 was all bad?
Ask Levant how he enjoyed this year.
And if you see him running by you, be sure to throw him a nickel. For food money.
And wish him an even better 2017...
Labels: bigotry, Ezra Levant, The Raging Grannies, The Rebel
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment