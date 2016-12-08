Thursday, December 08, 2016
Donald Trump and the Man Who Would Torch the Planet
Everybody knew that Donald Trump was a climate change denier, a man who believes that global warming is a hoax.
He's made that abundantly clear...
Over and over again.
But still the flaming orange got elected, and now we're all going to burn with him.
Because he's just appointed a monstrous fossil fuel puppet to run the Environmental Protection Agency.
President-elect Donald J. Trump has selected Scott Pruitt, the Oklahoma attorney general and a close ally of the fossil fuel industry, to run the Environmental Protection Agency, signaling Mr. Trump’s determination to dismantle President Obama’s efforts to counter climate change — and much of the E.P.A. itself.
Or dismantle it.
Because Pruitt like Trump is also an insane climate change denier.
“Scientists continue to disagree about the degree and extent of global warming and its connection to the actions of mankind,” he wrote in National Review earlier this year. “That debate should be encouraged — in classrooms, public forums, and the halls of Congress. It should not be silenced with threats of prosecution. Dissent is not a crime.”
And a total tool of Big Oil and Big Coal.
You know, I read a story recently about how the day after Trump victory, many EPA employees were weeping at their desks, and some had to be sent home too sick to work.
And who can blame them?
How could any sane person vote for a man who would destroy the planet we live on?
So while I'm glad to see that Bernie Sanders is going to do all he can to block the nomination...
“At a time when climate change is the great environmental threat to the entire planet, it is sad and dangerous that Mr. Trump has nominated Scott Pruitt to lead the E.P.A.,” said Senator Bernie Sanders, independent of Vermont, who sits on the committee that must confirm him. “The American people must demand leaders who are willing to transform our energy system away from fossil fuels. I will vigorously oppose this nomination.”
I can't help wondering what some of this supporters who spoiled their ballots, or didn't bother to vote, are thinking about how things are working out.
Or what Jill Stein and her Green Party supporters must be thinking about their contribution to Trump's victory...
Do they wonder at the tragic irony that they too are going to help him torch the earth?
Or how Green is their valley? I hope so, even if it's too late now.
As for me, I'll always be haunted by the failure of progressives in the U.S. to join together to stop Trump, even when the future of our planet was at stake.
But instead, like some progressives in this country, preferred to argue over who was the purest of them all.
Or the true representative of the People's Front of Judea...
When will those alt-leftists cease their endless squabbling? When will they learn that there is only one battle in the world today: the battle between the extreme right that is threatening to engulf us.
And all those who call themselves progressives, who must unite to defeat them.
Or they will destroy us and the beautiful little planet we live on....
Now more than ever, join The Resistance...
Enjoying your victim blaming, Simon? I guess the majority of white women who voted for the pussy grabber all get a pass, amiright?ReplyDelete
hi anon...what does that have to do with climate change? The fact that so many women voted for a depraved misogynist predator is their problem not mine. But what I will say is that as the planet continues to warm, Trump will start melting, and he will pay a heavy price for what he is doing....Delete
Wow... We're some kind of unstoppable juggernaut and here I thought we were the little guys, what with the IPCC, constant climate conferences, and billionaires like Soros, but no, apparently we're the evul Empire who don't care if the planet burns.ReplyDelete
Okay then, I embrace my storm-trooper identity.
Burn the planet! MUHAHAHAHA!
He really said that Global Warming was bullshit? AWESOME!
Donald Trump is going to rival George Washington and Abe Lincoln. I should bet on the United States!
hi anon....did you read this over before you sent it? Did you write it in a moment of madness, or have you been reading too much Breitbart or the lizard Rebel? But whatever, let me assure you of something. Donald Trump will never be mentioned in the same breath as the Great Abraham Lincoln. He is already the most despised president in U.S. history, it can only get worse, and his term in office will be both short and brutish. Which of course couldn't please me more. I'm really going to enjoy watching that orange puff ball implode, and that's all history will remember. He lied, he won. he tried to govern, and failed most miserably....Delete
Sadly, I do not have much faith in our leaders to take this issue seriously enough to avoid catastrophe. When one of the most powerful leaders in the world deliberately makes choices that side with the deniers while ignoring mounting evidence that we are endangering the planet, it is difficult to feel optimistic. This isn't one of those things where we can fix it later when the battle has finally been won, like with big tobacco, we're already on the precipice of disaster and it will take the earth many many years to undo the damage we have wrought upon her. I don't know what it's going to take to get these paid off politicians to take this seriously but their money will not help them when the devastation finally reaches it's peak and their nice million dollar homes are underwater and the superstorms that are becoming more frequent continue to destroy their communities. Foolish.ReplyDelete
hi aka Joe...I understand how you feel. I still cling to hope that sanity will prevail, but having a climate change denier appointed to sabotage the EPA has shaken me to the core. However, as I said above, the planet is heating up so fast Trump may not escape the consequences of his actions. For the day even the dumbest Americans finally realize the danger, will be the day Trump melts, and takes the Republican party to hell with him...Delete
Aw boo hoo. You had a good laugh when Trudeau won, boasting about how he's going to dismantle Harper's legacy.ReplyDelete
What goes around comes around. Now it's our time to gloat, while Obama's legacy is... what's that word you like to use all the time? Destroyed.
hi anon...wait a minute, I'm a Canadian, so I had every excuse to gloat about how Harper was humiliated beyond recognition, ran off like a coward, and is having even trace of his legacy demolished by Justin Trudeau.Delete
But why are you celebrating the victory of an American president, as if he was your own. I care what happens in the United States but the only thing I REALLY care about is what happens here. And in this country the Cons are being destroyed, or even more enjoyably destroying themselves...
Simon, what I find appalling is 45% of the eligible voters did not bother to vote at all. Those who did not vote were not all disgruntled Sanders supporters. Jill Stein's influence was relatively small and probably less than those who were disenfranchised through gerry-pandering and other nefarious GOP strategies.ReplyDelete
Many folks who lost ways of earning decent wages in the Rust Belt States contributed to Clinton's loss. They were not all deplorables. Clinton only paid some lip service to those who lost employment opportunities due to globalization and automation. Clinton would have ignored them completely, except Bernie forced her to pay some attention.
hi anon... I agree with you, the biggest problem was the low voter turnout, which was exasperated by voter suppression. And I do recognize that not all of Trump supporters are deplorables just very desperate people. However the fact remains that in an election with some razor thin margins, Jill Stein and her people cost Clinton at least three states. And I still think that Bernie and his followers would have put enough pressure on Clinton to keep her relatively honest, and that anything would have been better than a Trump presidency. Still as I have said many times before, from great evil can come much good. If this doesn't finally force progressives to come together and create a great movement for change, nothing ever will. This is a great chance, and the Americans should seize it with both hands...Delete